LeaderBrand salad product recall announcement

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 10:41

On Thursday the 9th of March at 11am, LeaderBrand Produce Ltd. was advised that one of its salad product lines tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria or ‘Listeria’ as it is more commonly known.

Listeria can be harmful to ‘vulnerable’ populations if ingested. The term ‘vulnerable’ refers to children under 5 years of age, adults over 65, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.

While the bacteria was only detected in one product line - LeaderBrand Caesar Salad - LeaderBrand has conducted an immediate, voluntary recall of its entire salad product range including LeaderBrand Classic Salads, Fresh Plus Salads, Value Bag Salads, Pam’s Fresh Express salads and 100% Fresh Salads from the major supermarkets it supplies. Supermarkets include Countdown, New World and Pak’n Save. All salad products distributed to Pita Pit and Subway outlets have also been recalled.

Consumers are advised not to consume any of the aforementioned salads bought since the 3rd of March with ‘Best Before’ dates from the 15th of March. Consumers can dispose of the salad products they have bought or return the products to their place of purchase for a full refund. If consumers have any health concerns, they are advised to contact their GP.

Says Richard Burke, LeaderBrand Produce Ltd. CEO: "On the 9th of March, LeaderBrand became aware that one of our products, LeaderBrand Caesar Salad, tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. While LeaderBrand Caesar Salad is only one of many product lines - and we are confident none of our other products have been affected - we immediately took steps to withdraw all salad products.

"We emphasise that this is an isolated incident and that as a proudly New Zealand owned and operated company, we take the health and safety of our customers very seriously. As things stand, we anticipate being able to supply fresh salad products soon. We thank you for your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused."