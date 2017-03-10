E tu urges support for rally to protest Cadbury closure

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 12:24

E tÅ« is urging the people of Dunedin to come out en masse and support the rally to save the city’s iconic Cadbury factory and the jobs of its workers.

The rally is planned from 11am tomorrow, in Dunedin’s Octagon.

Chas Muir, E tÅ«’s Industry Coordinator Food says the union is still working through the consultation process and there is no decision as to whether or not to close the factory yet.

"What we are doing is fighting to keep the plant open. We’re fighting to keep every job possible," says Chas.

He says E tÅ« supports the rally organised by the Save Cadbury Community Action Group, as the union works alongside Cadbury’s workers to save jobs.

"We are hoping for a massive turnout tomorrow at the rally to show there is strong public support for those workers.

"This is a community rally but as a representative of these workers we are also giving this our strong support."

E tÅ« Cadbury delegate Donna Bouma who will speak at the rally says the closure proposal "has been devastating for everyone on site. People are shocked and horrified and angry.’ she says.

She says management at the plant is as affected by the proposal as other workers and the impact will hit hard, not just in Dunedin but also in other regions.

"We’ve realised the knock-on effect not just for the Dunedin community, but elsewhere as well. All the packaging materials come from Christchurch and further afield. These people are all affected by this proposal to close."