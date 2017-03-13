Resignation of Promisia's chief executive

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 09:41

The directors of Promisia Integrative Ltd. (PIL.NZX) announced today that the company’s Chief Executive, Mr Charles Daily, has resigned. Mr Daily has been in the role of CEO for four years during which time the sales of the company’s product, Arthrem, have grown from a nominal amount to becoming the top selling product in New Zealand pharmacies in dollar terms. The company has also seen its market capitalization increase by over 200% during this time period.

Mr. Daily said he felt it was time to pursue other business interests and also felt the company was on solid ground for continued growth. The successful rights issue in December 2016 combined with the current turnover has put the company in a strong position.

Chairman, Stephen Underwood, thanked Mr Daily for his contribution to the development of the company and wished him well for the future. Mr Underwood said that sales for the first two months were well ahead of same months of 2016. Promisia is well placed with stock to supply its customers and continue growth in sales of Arthrem in New Zealand. The company will proceed as soon as possible with its plans to launch Arthrem in Australia and launch its canine product in New Zealand.

While the search for a new CEO is underway the company’s directors, particularly Mr Tom Brankin, will provide management services to the company. The company has also added a management accountant, Ms Donna Campbell, to its executive team.