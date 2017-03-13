Westpac First Impressions: NZ housing market steady in February

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 09:53

The REINZ report for February suggests that the New Zealand housing market steadied after a particularly weak January. In seasonally adjusted terms, sales were close to flat and the stratified price index rose slightly.

The Auckland price index rose by 5%, confirming that the 6% drop last month was a rogue print. That said, prices in Auckland have effectively stalled since the middle of last year, and combined with falling sales and rising inventories of unsold homes, there is a strong sense now that the Auckland market has peaked.

Prices in the rest of the North Island were about flat. Prices dipped in Christchurch but rose in the rest of the South Island.

Mortgage rates have been heading higher since November, ending a steady downward trend over the previous couple of years. Our view remains that higher borrowing costs will have a more meaningful, and sustained, impact on house prices than the temporary effects of lending restrictions.