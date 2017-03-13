Vodafone launches dedicated news site

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 11:01

2017’s already been identified by Vodafone as the year of data explosion, with Kiwis using more and more of it to stay up to date.

But it’s not just being chewed up by the binge-watching habits that online-only series like Netflix’s Stranger Things brings about.

Kiwis are still just as interested in what’s happening around them, and the video and stories giving insight into their changing world.

In fact, hyper levels of mobility in how we consume news - and how often we expect updates - appears to have increased the appetites of everyday readers.

That’s all part of why Vodafone New Zealand is launching its own news website, offering a behind the scenes look into the work the company’s involved in, its people, and the latest trends in technology, industry and community developments.

Chief Executive Russell Stanners said, "Ever increasing levels of connectivity create an expectation that we need to share what’s going on, and we want to get the latest stories, in many instances, direct from those at the centre of what’s happening.

"At the same time this truly is the age of the customer - they’re digitally savvy, empowered by the technology - and they want to understand who they’re dealing with, at a deeper level," he added.

Vodafone News will feature behind the scenes video of important developments, offer advice and readable features across a range of topics for consumers as well as insights from leaders in a range of diverse fields.

Russell Stanners said, "At Vodafone we’re at the forefront of innovation, and Kiwis want to know what we think about topics that are important to them.

"We want to get our story out, we’re proud of what our people are achieving, and so much is set to change in technology trends this year, we want to make sure people can make sense of it all," he added.

People are consuming news and information constantly these days through a range of mediums, and the days of only reading news from just one or two websites has rapidly declined.

Instead, as the recent U.S election illustrated, consumers will browse a wide range of sources - whether that’s hard copy, online or through social media, to read more about what they’re interested in.

Andrea Brady, Vodafone’s Head of External Communications, believes this shift in media consumption habits, opens the door for customers to experience major projects from the inside.

"There are times when Vodafone is hard at work in areas that you might not expect. A good example is our Instant Network team. They’re our first response team who go into emergencies, when everyone else is fleeing them," she said.

The team deployed a year ago when Fiji declared a state of natural disaster in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Winston, with a series of suitcases and a mobile generator to successfully establish a local communications network.

"They were the first emergency relief to reach Vanua Balavu that had been devastated by the cyclone. Communications were quickly established enabling the village to reach out for medical evacuation for those in need, and so that people could let relieved family members know they were still alive," Andrea said.

Behind the scenes video on Vodafone News paints the picture of how the Instant Network team works, and the powerful impact it can have on communities’ desperately in need.

"There are countless examples of innovation taking place every day in communities and businesses around the country. We’re keen to make sure those get the attention they deserve," Andrea added.

For more information head to https://news.vodafone.co.nz/