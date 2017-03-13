Acumen Republic strengthens its senior leadership

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 13:15

Acumen Republic has appointed Adelle Keely, General Manager, Auckland to the role of Chief Executive and Managing Director.

Chairman Michael Dunlop said today that he is delighted to announce Adelle’s appointment.

"Adelle has been with the business for 12 years and has demonstrated exceptional insight, commercial nous, client service and team leadership during this time. Before she joined us, she held senior leadership communications roles in New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States," said Michael.

The Acumen Republic Board has also appointed Bronwyn Millar, General Manager, Wellington as an Acumen Republic company director. She joins Chairman Michael Dunlop, Adelle Keely, Managing Director, Mandy Hancock, CFO and Company Secretary and Keith Goodall, Independent Director on the Acumen Board.

The Wellington consulting team has also been strengthened by the appointment of Matthew Savage as Senior Account Director in the Wellington office. Matthew has spent 15 years as the General Manager of a Wellington-based creative and digital agency and his whole career has been in marketing.

"This appointment further augments Acumen Republic’s diverse and talented team."

Michael Dunlop will continue consulting and working with clients, but will pull back from day-to-day executive management of the company. The management leadership team will now be Adelle Keely, Mandy Hancock and Bronwyn Millar.

"With these new appointments, we look forward to continuing to support our clients and evolving our business and range of services," said Michael.