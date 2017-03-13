Great financial advice makes a difference to New Zealanders

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 14:29

At the AMP Awards on Friday night, AMP Financial Services celebrated the positive life changing difference that expert financial advisers make in the lives of thousands of Kiwis every year.

AMP Managing Director Blair Vernon says, "We are proud to celebrate excellence across our industry, because it is a key part of promoting best practice and integrity in financial services.

"It is also recognition of the importance of New Zealanders having access to quality advice backed by high-quality products and services. A great adviser will enable you to make the right choices, empower you to take control of your financial wellbeing and help you to protect your family from unforeseen tragedy."

Brendon White, Director of Certus Financial Group, was named AMP Adviser of the Year and Certus Financial Group received AMP Adviser Business of the Year honours - each for the third consecutive year.

"Brendon and the Certus Financial Group team lead the way in building a more robust profession and continue to raise the bar for the industry through their conduct, professionalism and commitment to help their customers realise their financial goals - and that’s more important today than it’s ever been," says Mr. Vernon.

Brendon has been an AMP adviser since 1998 and with Certus Financial Group since 2008. He says, "The entire team is delighted and humbled to be recognised amongst such talented and dedicated advisers and adviser businesses. We are proud to continue to evolve our business to support the ever changing needs of our customers and all they aspire to achieve - that’s what gets us out of bed every day."

AMP has one of the leading networks of financial advisers in New Zealand and Certus Financial Group is AMP’s largest adviser business, situated in Northland, Auckland and Franklin, providing insurance, investment, superannuation and personal insurance services.