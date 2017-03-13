Kiwifruit industry signs agreement to fight pest threats

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 15:37

Kiwifruit Vine Health (KVH) Inc has signed an agreement with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to help reduce the damaging impacts of the four most common biosecurity threats to the kiwifruit and kiwiberry sectors.

The operational agreement under the Government Industry Agreement for Biosecurity Readiness and Response (GIA) was finalised today in Wellington. It sets out the contractual arrangements of how industry and Government will work together to manage potential pests.

"This means the kiwifruit and kiwiberry sectors and MPI can work together to manage and help reduce the impact of a number of pest threats on our sector, which has exports of almost $2 billion per year," said KVH CEO, Barry O’Neil.

"There are a number of biosecurity threats facing our industry. The Psa incursion which impacted us from 2010 cost the kiwifruit industry $1 billion. With the signing of this agreement we have committed to doing everything we can to stop another Psa-type event from occurring."

The agreement establishes the operational details for readiness and response activities and cost-sharing arrangements, to deliver better biosecurity outcomes for the kiwifruit sector. It includes the roles and responsibilities of all the parties, including how joint activities will be cost shared. The GIA partnership currently has 14 partners from across Government and the wider primary sector, who have agreed to work together to jointly manage biosecurity threats.

"The GIA partnership welcomes the signing of this agreement as a positive step forward for both Government and the kiwifruit sector," said GIA Secretariat Manager, Steve Rich.

"This agreement provides a prime example of how biosecurity will come to be managed in New Zealand under GIA - with industry and the Crown working together to achieve the best possible outcomes."

The agreement covers the four most common threats to the kiwifruit sector, and other pests and pathogens can be added to the agreement as they are identified. Signatories to the agreement include Kiwifruit Vine Health Inc (on behalf of the kiwifruit and kiwiberry sectors) and the Ministry for Primary Industries on behalf of the Crown).

The kiwifruit and kiwiberry sector operational agreement is the second of its kind. The first agreement was the multi-sector agreement for the management of fruit fly in New Zealand and agreements for brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) are currently in development. Over time, further operational agreements for specific biosecurity threats, and sectors represented under GIA, will be executed between the partners to GIA.