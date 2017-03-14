Dimension Data New Zealand announces CEO

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 08:45

Dimension Data New Zealand has announced the appointment of Wayne Yarr as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 March 2017

Herbert Bockers, COO, Dimension Data Asia Pacific said, "Wayne’s leadership and considerable experience in the ICT industry, along with his strong track record of delivering exceptional results make him the ideal person to lead the company in the next exciting phase of its growth".

Wayne will be responsible for both the strategic management and the operations of the business. He will continue to lead the transformation of Dimension Data New Zealand to be relevant in a new fully digital era.

Speaking on his appointment, Wayne said, "I am thrilled to be back in New Zealand and re-joining the highly talented team at Dimension Data New Zealand. I am impressed by the enthusiasm and commitment of the team. I am excited to be working with them to help grow our clients businesses, and deliver on the strategic vision of the company".

Wayne joined Dimension Data New Zealand in February. He previously held a senior sales role within Dimension Data New Zealand early in his career, and more recently was the Group, Global Business Development Director, Strategic Services.

Wayne has more than 20 years of ICT experience gained in roles with responsibility for business success in Europe, MEA, APAC and Americas, many of which were senior leadership and executive positions.