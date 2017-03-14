Canon NZ appoints Skye Nicholls as head of customer experience

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 10:05

Canon New Zealand are pleased to announce the appointment of Skye Nicholls to the new role of Head of Customer Experience. Skye will be instrumental in leading Canon’s newly formed Customer Experience team where he will focus on supporting Canon’s strategic direction through simplification and standardisation to enhance the customers overall experience.

Prior to joining Canon, Skye held various executive roles at Converga Ltd, including Country Manager, NZ and GM, Digital Services. Skye boasts a wealth of experience having led teams across Australia, New Zealand, USA and the Philippines; specialising in delivering customer-focused solutions.

Kim Conner, Managing Director of Canon New Zealand, says that she is delighted to welcome Skye to Canon New Zealand’s senior leadership team. Skye brings a high level of global and local expertise and will be an asset as we head into this exciting new phase.

"This appointment signifies an exciting time for Canon, our newly formed Customer Experience team brings together a number of Canon’s internal divisions to focus on all aspects of the customer journey. From customer acquisition through to retention, our passionate team are dedicated to delivering awesome experiences that exceed expectations," says Conner.

Skye is proud to join the Canon family and be part of the culture that makes it a great place to work. Canon has been on a journey of change, with significant investments in both Canon’s Consumer and Business divisions over the past two years.

Skye believes that these investments provide a solid platform which will enable Canon to execute the next phase of its strategy, to enhance the experience for our customers. "Canon has a reputation of delivering products that are reliable and of the highest quality; which has been supported by industry experts BLI who have awarded Canon the A3 Line of the year for the past two years.

The next phase of our strategy is to ensure that all interactions with Canon match the reputation of our products. Our latest Net Promoter Score of +54 shows that we are heading in the right direction which is only just the beginning," says Nicholls Skye believes the Customer Experience team is the last piece in the puzzle which truly demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our customer relationships. "Customers are at the heart of everything we do and it is vital that we continue to play an important part in our customers' everyday lives," says Nicholls.