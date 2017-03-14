Applications for Prime Minister’s Business Scholarships open

Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 - 10:11

Entries open today for the 2017 Prime Minister’s Business Scholarships, which offer New Zealand’s managers and executives the opportunity to improve their skills at the world’s best business schools.

Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges says the scholarships are designed for managers and executives of companies involved in exporting, who are looking to expand their expertise through international study.

"We want New Zealand’s business leaders to have an opportunity to learn from some of the best overseas business schools and institutions," Mr Bridges says.

"The aim of the scholarships is to make it easier to access these institutions, in turn increasing business leaders’ knowledge and improving the international competitiveness of New Zealand businesses.

"The scholarships also support New Zealand business people to develop networks and teach them to overcome the challenges our distance from overseas markets can pose."

The Prime Minister’s Business Scholarships cover up to half of the course-related costs of attending an international learning institution.

"Previous recipients have enrolled at prestigious international institutions such as Harvard, Wharton and Columbia Business Schools, Stanford University, and the London School of Economics," Mr Bridges says.

"This is a great opportunity for business leaders and senior managers involved in exporting to study overseas, improve their knowledge and then bring those valuable skills back to New Zealand."

Applications for the scholarships close at noon on 28 April 2017.

More information can be found at www.mbie.govt.nz/about/our-work/scholarships/prime-ministers-business-scholarships