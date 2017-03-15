Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Job ads up 1.2 per cent in February - MBIE Jobs Online report

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017

The number of online job advertisements grew by 1.2 per cent in February and by 13.8 per cent over the year, according to the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online report.

MBIE’s Labour Market Trends acting manager Amapola Generosa says growth this month was spread across all skill levels and occupation groups. The strongest growth was in highly skilled jobs (up 1.7 per cent), followed by skilled jobs (up 1.2 per cent). By occupation group, the largest monthly increases were machinery operators and drivers (up 1.6 per cent), and managers (up 1.5 per cent).

Job vacancies increased in most industries and regions over the month. The biggest contributors were construction and engineering (up 2.6 per cent) and education and training (up 1.3 per cent).

Growth was also spread across a number of regions. Vacancies grew most strongly in Nelson/Tasman/Marlborough/West Coast (up 1.9 per cent), and Waikato and Manawatu-Wanganui/Taranaki (both up 1.6 per cent).

"This month’s growth follows the positive streak in the past quarter, with strong growth seen in rural regions," says Ms Generosa.

