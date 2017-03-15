Tradies turn to tech eliminating paperwork from building sites

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 11:39

A new online workflow tool means tradespeople can now run their entire business paperlessly.

NextMinute is a simple to use mobile tool, allowing tradies to manage all typical business workflow from their laptops and mobile devices, including timesheets, costing, quoting and product ordering.

NextMinute has partnered with New Zealand’s largest building supplies merchant PlaceMakers, who are now offering its service to more than 20,000 of their customers.

Tash Cook, Head of Operations at NextMinute, says that running a building project can be fraught with messy paperwork, and administrative challenges. This new tool means paperwork is a thing of the past and job management is easy.

"Running your business from one solution improves workflow efficiency and effectively manages critical information such as job location, tasks and materials.

"Traditional paper-based systems do not meet the needs of a mobile workplace and information needs to be available in real-time in the hands of staff. Most importantly, it must be accurate, timely and complete - this can be achieved using this powerful online tool.

"Consider NextMinute like a modern power tool. Remember when you had to bang every nail in with a hammer? Then you had a nail gun, it’s all about saving you time and improved efficiency."

After launching the PlaceMakers partnership in late 2016, NextMinute now has more than 300 active users and has commenced a global role out.

PlaceMakers General Manager Bruce McEwen says teaming up with NextMinute was a natural fit for the two organisations.

"Our partnership with NextMinute allows our customers to integrate seamlessly with PlaceMakers improving efficiency and accuracy, making it easier to do business with PlaceMakers.

"This Solution allows builders to remove the admin pain points from their business and get back to spending more time on the tools."

NextMinute also integrates with cloud based accounting providers Xero and MYOB to ensure information flows seamlessly reducing costs by operating completely electronically and improving information accuracy.