E tu urges delay to Top Energy job cuts

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 12:35

E tÅ« is seeking a halt to Top Energy’s plan to cut jobs, after a linesman suffered serious injuries in an incident in Kaitaia on Saturday.

The person is in Whangarei Hospital after falling from a ladder onto a Top Energy vehicle, whilst doing urgent repair work at the height of the weekend storm.

E tÅ« Industry Coordinator Communications, Joe Gallagher says the incident coincides with members’ concerns about fatigue, especially given the scale of the job cuts.

Top Energy announced last Thursday it plans to axe 17 workers, including 10 linesmen as well as staff who manage vegetation issues.

The company earlier agreed to extend its submission period after E tÅ« sought more time to consider the restructure plans.

Joe Gallagher says E tÅ« has now emailed Top Energy, detailing its concerns for workers’ safety in the light of the weekend accident.

He says the union is calling on the company to urgently consider its submission - which seeks a halt to its restructure until a proven fatigue management system is in place.

"Workers have voiced fears that the cuts are too drastic and will compound problems with fatigue and stress, resulting in more accidents," says Joe.

"We want the company to urgently consider what we’ve said in our submission, and halt its restructuring process so safety issues can be carefully traversed.

"There should be no job cuts until everyone is satisfied that workers will be safe."

Joe says line maintenance could also be affected, which might threaten the security of the power supply to businesses and local communities.