Unisys introduces cargo management solution Digistics by Unisys

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 13:57

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) launched Digistics by Unisys, a holistic and integrated cargo logistics solution that allows carriers to streamline freight management and improve their operational efficiencies. Digistics enables air carriers to choose from a comprehensive suite of offerings or select the specific cargo services they need, including inventory management, booking, invoicing, and accounting. The system features cross-platform analytics allowing carriers to view past, present and forecast data for enhanced operations.

Air cargo carriers face multiple challenges in today’s competitive cargo environment, including the demand for high visibility, the push for automated systems and paperless processes, and maximising available capacity - all within tight operating budgets. Digistics is a data-driven system that automatically records each transport and delivery checkpoint in the air cargo value chain. This provides airlines with real-time visibility of their shipments and gives carriers the ability to track and trace high-value products quickly and efficiently for an improved end user experience.

"Digistics is a business led solution for the air cargo industry that features a modern cloud-based architecture that allows any carrier to easily adapt the solution within their own enterprise system," said Dheeraj Kohli, vice president and global head of Travel and Transportation for Unisys. "We are proud to be the first in this industry to offer catalogue-based cloud services. Carriers can now select and subscribe to the features they need for their business operations, while the advanced level analytics will allow carriers to identify the factors to help them sustain efficient routes, as well as improve processes on less efficient routes."

Available globally, Digistics includes Unisys’ key cargo offerings, including the logistics management system (LMS), cargo revenue accounting (CRA) and cargo portal services (CPS), as well as additional value-added services such as mobility, RFID and analytics. The integrated cloud solution enables pay-for-use billing for reduced costs, as well as fast implementation and regular enhancements based on feedback from Unisys’ active cargo user group community - providing optimal performance for carriers.

Unisys has more than 45 years of experience providing advanced, critical IT solutions to the aviation industry. More than 20 percent of the world’s air cargo shipments are processed on Unisys solutions. Unisys cargo solutions are used by many of the world's leading carriers, who collaborate via the Unisys Cargo User Group (UCUG). Unisys and UCUG members have worked with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for more than 20 years on initiatives such as e-Freight, Cargo iQ and XML messaging.

