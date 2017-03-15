Online tyre sales go from impossible to possible

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 14:11

Simon Furness, founder of online tyre fitting company Hyper Drive has taken a product that is traditionally not an internet product and turned it in to one proving convenience is what is important to consumers.

With online tyre sales surging over 300% compared to this time last year consumers are liking the fact that they can shop from the comfort of their keyboard.

"Online tyre retailing enables consumers to compare products online and still get it fitted locally" Furness comments. "From research we have done consumers don't want to have to ring around trying to get prices on tyres, or go into stores to get a quote, then have to go back a few days later to get the product".

Hyperdrive.co.nz has a network of over 200 garages across the country. These garages are carefully selected to ensure quality service. "Our garage network is growing every week with enquiries from new companies wishing to become part of our Hyper Drive Fit Network".

Hyper Drive which is based in Penrose, Auckland have invested heavily in the online stock infrastructure to ensure their system shows live stock of what is available to the consumer. They have a logistics team who organise for the tyres to be sent to the garages when an order has been placed.

The entire process is very simple. The consumer enters their tyre size (or in some cases you can even enter your number plate) and a range of available tyres will appear. You choose which tyres you want, where you want to get them fitted and on what day and time. Payment is all done online then the consumer simply turns up at the booked time and their tyres will be there ready to be fitted.

"It just eliminates so much time from the traditional tyre buying process. Let's be honest, there aren't many people who enjoy buying tyres so why not make it as convenient and easy for them" says entrepreneur Simon Furness.

Hyper Drive offers all the leading tyres brands including Pirelli, Goodyear, Nexen, Hankook, Yokohama and more.

Hyper Drive is part of the online retail business Hyper Group which also operates www.hyperride.co.nz and www.hypertyres.co.nz.