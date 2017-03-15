Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Interim Chief Executive appointed at HBRC

Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 - 15:18

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has appointed an interim Chief Executive to replace its existing Chief Executive who leaves at the end of this month.

Greg Woodham will take over as interim Chief Executive from Monday 3 April 2017, until a permanent replacement is appointed. He replaces Andrew Newman who has been with HBRC for 10 years.

Mr Woodham has a strong financial background, having spent 22 years at Datamail/Datam as Chief Financial Officer and then Head of Shared Services, responsible for Finance, Human Resources, Property and Legal.

He was raised in Hawke’s Bay and returned five years ago to take up a position with Hohepa Hawke’s Bay as Sustainability Manager. He left that role eight months ago.

HBRC Chairman Rex Graham says Mr Woodham’s broad financial and commercial experience makes him the ideal candidate for the Interim Chief Executive position.

