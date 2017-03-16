Singapore Airlines and SilkAir to Codeshare on Vistara Flights

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 09:31

Singapore Airlines and regional subsidiary SilkAir have signed a reciprocal agreement to codeshare on Indian domestic flights operated by Vistara, with effect from 14 March 2017.

Under the agreement, Singapore Airlines will add its ‘SQ’ designator code to Vistara-operated flights beyond Mumbai and New Delhi to 10 destinations[1] within India. SilkAir will add its ‘MI’ designator code to Vistara-operated flights beyond Bengaluru and Kolkata to six destinations[2] within India.

The codeshare agreement is Vistara’s first with another airline group, as well as Singapore Airlines and SilkAir’s first with an India-based domestic carrier. As a result of the agreement, four new destinations will be added to the Singapore Airlines Group’s India network, namely Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati and Port Blair. Singapore Airlines Group currently serve 15 destinations in India from Singapore.

Members of Singapore Airlines and Vistara’s frequent flyer programmes, KrisFlyer and Club Vistara respectively, will also enjoy additional tier benefits as a result of the new codeshare partnership. PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members will enjoy lounge access, increased baggage allowance, and priority baggage handling, check-in and boarding when travelling on Vistara-operated flights. Likewise, Club Vistara Platinum and Gold members will enjoy the same benefits when travelling on SQ- operated flights. PPS Club and KrisFlyer members will also earn Elite miles when travelling on SQ codeshare flights operated by Vistara.

The enhancement in membership benefits is over and above existing benefits, which enable members of both frequent flyer programmes to earn miles when travelling on Singapore Airlines and Vistara-operated flights. KrisFlyer members can also redeem their miles for Vistara flights, and vice versa.

"We are very pleased with our first codeshare agreement with Vistara, which represents a strengthening of our already strong partnership," said Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Mr Tan Kai Ping.

"Through the new codeshare agreement, both Singapore Airlines and SilkAir are able to expand our network reach in the important India market, providing our customers even more travel options and enhanced KrisFlyer benefits."

"We are delighted to establish our first codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir. As we work towards becoming a globally renowned airline, codeshare partnerships will play a very important role in helping us get closer to realising that aspiration. Customers booked on any of the classes on Singapore Airlines and SilkAir will find an equally world-class experience when they travel within India, given Vistara’s service and operational excellence," said Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, Mr Phee Teik Yeoh.

Vistara is a Delhi-based joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. It marked its second anniversary of operations on 9 January 2017.

The codeshare flights will be progressively made available through Singapore Airlines and SilkAir’s various booking channels.

Images of the signing ceremony can be downloaded from: http://bit.ly/2mj0VPQ