Fly Buys welcomes Genesis Energy

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 10:32

Loyalty NZ, the company behind the Fly Buys loyalty programme, has confirmed that Genesis Energy will be joining the coalition on 7 May.

Loyalty NZ CEO Stephen England-Hall says the company is looking forward to welcoming Genesis Energy to Fly Buys, bringing together two industry leaders with ambitions to shake up the energy sector.

"Genesis Energy has really exciting strategies lined up for retaining customers in an industry that sees some of the highest customer churn in New Zealand, and we have lined up best practice use of customer data to increase customer retention straight away," he says.

"We are really looking forward to creating transformation for both Genesis Energy and Fly Buys with a shared vision of innovation."

While Genesis Energy will be offering an incentive for Fly Buys members to sign up to the provider, other initiatives include tailoring reward and recognition deals for long-standing Genesis Energy customers.

"We are thrilled that the country’s leading energy retailer will be using the full capacity of Fly Buys’ capability to attract and retain customers, and that more Fly Buys members will be able to earn points and be rewarded for their every day spend."

The full list of Fly Buys partners can be found at flybuys.co.nz.