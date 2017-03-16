Vodafone 4G network now covers 94 per cent of Kiwis

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 10:24

Vodafone has today announced 94 per cent of New Zealand’s population is now within reach of its super-fast 4G mobile network.

Vodafone was the first to introduce 4G services in 2013 and has since watched data usage surge in line with consumers’ increasing appetite for better connectivity.

As demonstrated in Vodafone’s 4G Redline test in June last year - the company’s 4G network gives customers a faster, more reliable experience across their mobile phones and devices.

Vodafone’s Technology Director, Tony Baird said, "We’ve worked hard to extend our 4G network to 94 percent of Kiwis and the government-backed Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI) has played an important role in this.

"Our vision is to take 4G services to more than 99 per cent of the population and we’re confident we’ll get there through a combination of ongoing investment and innovation," he said.

In 2015 Vodafone was the first to introduce innovative carrier aggregation technology to its 4G network - further boosting mobile download speeds for its customers.

Considered an important building block for 5G, carrier aggregation allows different parts of radio spectrum to be paired at mobile sites across the country. It is currently enabled across 40 per cent of Vodafone’s 4G network.

Tony says a key area of the company’s research and development is in small cell technology, with its solar-powered Moonshine Valley prototype a shining example.

"Small cells are like mini cell sites that can operate completely off-the-grid, delivering super-fast 4G broadband and mobile coverage to hard-to-reach communities that have previously had nothing.

"We’re hugely excited about the potential of small cells to extend our coverage footprint even further across New Zealand - particularly in rural areas where rugged landscapes are notorious for blocking mobile signals," he said.