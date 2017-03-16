Your car is judging you

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 11:27

What’s the smartest piece of technology you own? It could be the car you drive - and it’s about to get even smarter, with Ford taking steps towards its goal of creating a fully autonomous car by 2021 for ride-sharing and ride-hailing services.

While it’ll probably still be a few years until most of us use a fully autonomous vehicle every day, the vehicles we drive today already have semi-autonomous and driver assistance features in place. These advanced technologies are designed to detect less than ideal driving conditions before you even realise you need a helping hand.

So yes - even today they are smart enough to judge you, and your driving skills.

But judgmental cars aren’t there to bring you down - they can actually help make you a better driver. If you’re currently in the market for a new vehicle, here are five technologies that may help make your time on the road safer and less stressful. The specifics vary from make to make, and even model to model, so always refer to your owner’s manual for specifics.

Driver Alert System

The situation: Your car is veering between lane markings.

The judgment: This driver may be distracted or dozing off.

The action: Warns you of your faltering vigilance level.

How it works: The Driver Alert System judges your vigilance level by measuring your car’s position within the lane and the yaw (or rotation) rate of your car. If the vigilance level falls below a certain level, due either to fatigue or distraction, a "Rest Now" warning may be displayed, accompanied by a chime.

Collision Warning Technology

The situation: You’re in fast-moving traffic, there’s the potential for a collision with the vehicle in front, and you’re not acting to prevent it.

The judgment: This driver needs help to brake in time to prevent a potential collision.

The action: Warns you to enable faster braking.

How it works: This technology continuously monitors the traffic conditions ahead. When it senses a high risk of collision with the vehicle in front, and that you are not doing anything about it, the system will alert you with audio and visual warnings. Some cars are also equipped with brake support to provide faster braking performance when necessary.

Active Braking Technology

The situation: You’re driving in heavy traffic or at slower speeds, and don’t step on the brakes quickly enough to deal with situations like a car in front suddenly changing lanes or stopping for a red light.

The judgment: This driver is approaching the vehicle ahead too quickly and the distance is critically reducing.

The action: Autonomously applies the brakes.

How it works: Active braking technologies are designed to trigger the brakes when they sense that the required braking force to avoid a collision is escalating, and you haven’t taken action yet. As an example, Ford’s Active City Stop technology does this by using a sophisticated light- and range-detecting sensor that scans the road ahead 50 times a second when you are driving between 3.6 and 50 km/h.

Electronic Stability Program

The situation: You swerve quickly, causing your car to lose traction.

The judgment: This driver needs help regaining control of their car.

The action: Automatically applies the brakes and adjusts engine torque to help you regain control.

How it works: Most modern cars come with some version of an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), which can help you maintain control in adverse driving situations or when you are making quick maneuvers. When ESP senses that your car is losing traction, it automatically applies the brakes to individual wheels and adjusts engine torque to improve your vehicle’s stability and help avoid skidding. If the ESP light in your instrument cluster is flashing, it’s indicating that your ESP has activated. As skidding is one of the main causes of accidents, avoiding it is really important.

Lane Keeping System

The situation: You are drifting out of your lane and are not indicating.

The judgment: This driver is unintentionally changing lanes.

The action: Warns you of the lane departure and steers you back to your current lane if you do not respond.

How it works: When you start to leave your lane without indicating, the lane keeping system is designed to see it as an unintentional lane departure and helps warn you through a vibration in the steering wheel. If you do not respond to the alert, the system may go a step further by applying steering torque to keep you in your current lane.

New semi-autonomous and driver assistance technologies are arriving at a blistering pace, and offer early adopters a peek into what the future will look like. So, embrace them and learn what they’re all about: after all, they may be judgmental, but they have our best interests at their (technical equivalent of a) heart.