The Big Idea appoints new chairperson

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 12:12

New Zealand’s favourite website for championing and employment in the creative sector www.thebigidea.co.nz, is delighted to announce the appointment of Patrick Snedden as its new chairperson.

His appointment to the Big Idea was the brainchild of new CEO Annie Ackerman, who convinced Patrick to lend his extensive governance experience, in both the corporate and not-for-profit sectors, to the Big Idea’s board following the departure of outgoing chair Roger King. Roger oversaw more than two years of positive change and has left to join the board of Creative New Zealand.

No stranger to creative entrepreneurship, Patrick was a founding director of New Zealand’s first commercial Maori radio station Mai FM. As part of a Board and operations team, he oversaw its progression to one of Auckland’s top rating radio station. He also chaired the Housing New Zealand Corporation and the Auckland and Counties District Health Boards. He is a current director of Ports of Auckland and a former one of Watercare Services.

In 2011 Patrick helped to establish a new educational trust devoted to accelerating improvement in Maori and Pasifika educational outcomes. Manaiakalani Educational Trust, of which Patrick still resides as executive chair, works in Auckland’s Tamaki region and around the country with 50 low decile schools and 12,000 children to deliver high-end digital learning and citizenship to lower socio-economic youth who might not otherwise get exposure to these critical skill sets. Last year Manaiakalani picked up two top prizes at the New Zealand Innovation Awards: Excellence in Social Innovation and Innovation in Education, Training and Development.

"I relish the opportunity to step back into the creative sector and I love the passion of Annie, the team and board members. They’ve all got big plans for the coming years and I am committed to their success." said Patrick.

The Big Idea founder Elisabeth Vaneveld acknowledges the significance of this development -

"Patrick’s appointment is really significant and a coup. With such an experienced champion at the helm of The Big Idea, the next 12 months are going to be exciting indeed."