Wool prices align

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 15:46

New Zealand Wool Services International Ltd’s Marketing Executive, Malcolm Ching, reports that the 17978 bales from the North and South Island auctions saw an 82 percent clearance with opposing price shifts in each centre seeing the South easing and the North lifting, generally bring comparable types in each centre to the same price levels.

The weighted currency indicator was 1.05 percent higher than last week having a small impact.

Mr Ching advises that compared to the last sale on 9th March, todays South Island auction for Fine Crossbred fleece and shears were 1 to 2 percent cheaper, Coarse Fleece 2 to 4 percent cheaper with shears 2 to 6 percent easier. First lambs eased 1 percent with long oddments increasing up to 10 percent and short oddments 2 to 4 percent cheaper.

Compared to the sale on 2nd March this week’s North Island auction saw Fine Crossbred fleece and shears 2 to 4 percent dearer, Coarse Crossbred fleece firm to 7 percent dearer with Coarse shears 2 to 5 percent dearer. First Lambs were 3 to 7 percent stronger with oddments generally 2 to 7 percent dearer.

Good competition with China, Australasia, Western Europe principals, supported by India, Middle East and the United Kingdom.

Next sale on 23rd March comprises approximately 7900 bales from the South Island.