CropLogic appoints lead manager ahead of ASX listing

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 15:50

CropLogic Limited (CropLogic), the Christchurch New Zealand based predictive decision support system for growers, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Novus Capital Pty Ltd (Novus) as Lead Manager ahead of an anticipated Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listing.

Jamie Cairns, Chief Executive Officer of CropLogic, said:

"I'm delighted that Novus Capital has been appointed Lead Manager to take us to an ASX Listing.

"Novus’ selection came as the result of a rigorous process in which the Board considered several shortlisted parties and their reputation, fit to the CropLogic mindset, their ability to deliver cost effectiveness to existing shareholders, and their understanding of our technology.

"We believe that we have found an ideal partner in Novus Capital and that they will lead this process and leverage their agtech experience to make the CropLogic listing process a success."

CropLogic announced its intention to list on the ASX on 14 July 2016 and has undergone two successful capital raisings ahead of its ASX listing expected later this year.