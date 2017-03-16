Action and collaboration 'critical for future of Not-For-Profits'

Thursday, 16 March, 2017 - 16:27

Concerns have been raised about the future of New Zealand’s not-for-profit sector following a report from JBWere that reveals how many organisations are operating in the area. Traditional not-for-profits demand heavy support from their donors in a competitive environment, and Social Enterprise Auckland (SEA) says that social enterprise is an additional organisational tool they can use to increase their autonomy and fiscal resilience by developing commercial revenue. SEA Chair, Tricia Fitzgerald, said, "Current conditions can lead to rapid development of a new sector, but its impact will depend on both policy-makers and practitioners taking action."

Social enterprises are often characterised by their entrepreneurial, market-orientated and efficient approach, and are perceived as more ethically aware than commercial entities. Collaboration is a core talent of both social enterprises and charities and it offers great potential for them to grow the benefits they provide, especially in an environment that allows them to operate effectively. Unfortunately, unlike other countries such as the UK or USA, New Zealand offers no legal or tax framework for social enterprises.

"It is important our legislation is updated to ensure that New Zealand communities can benefit from a healthy social enterprise sector," said Fitzgerald. "We must work quickly to establish an environment that enables social enterprises to be created and grow."

In September 2017, New Zealand will host the Social Enterprise World Forum in Christchurch. The event will bring leading entrepreneurs, researchers and leaders together with local counterparts.

"The Forum will be an extraordinary opportunity to inject our own social enterprise sector with new vigour and inspiration", said Fitzgerald.

She cautioned that the nation would also be on show to the world and government support is essential to back the sector to thrive.