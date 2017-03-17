RSM NZ to grow China Practice Group

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 08:03

China is one of New Zealand’s largest trading partners and over recent years New Zealand has experienced a rapid influx of Chinese businesses and individuals seeking investment opportunities. According to a recent NZ China Council report, Chinese investment in New Zealand has increased by 270% in the last 5 years.

RSM NZ recognises the cultural and economic challenges that Chinese businesses face when operating in New Zealand and has been steadily growing the expertise and capability of the team over the past ten years to better understand their diverse needs.

To further support recent growth in the Auckland market, RSM NZ is delighted to announce the appointment of two new business advisory partners to the China Practice Group - Emily Xu, and Wei Chen, joining existing audit partner Elaine Yong. All three partners are long standing members of RSM NZ and are now entrusted with leading and developing the China Practice Group.

The team bring an extensive background of working in government and multi-national organisations across Chinese and New Zealand markets and an expert understanding of accounting practices in both countries. With fluency in English, Mandarin and Cantonese, the China Practice Group is well positioned to advise investors and migrants on doing business in New Zealand and assist with their tax planning, audit and general accounting requirements.

RSM NZ is a member of firm of RSM International, and benefits from the scale and reach of being ranked amongst the top 6 accounting firms globally. This strengthens the China Practice Group’s ability to assist New Zealand businesses that are looking to succeed in China and the wider Asian market.

"This investment reflects RSM’s ongoing commitment to supporting Chinese business to grow and succeed in New Zealand and recognises the unique skills and experience that the team bring to clients and the RSM business." Craig Fisher Chairman RSM NZ