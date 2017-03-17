National sponsorship for Jockey's Association announced

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 10:37

The New Zealand Jockey’s Association has secured a significant five-year national sponsorship deal.

Dave Taylor, President of the New Zealand Jockey’s Association, announced that they have entered into a new and exciting partnership with Dubai based, Al Basti Equiworld to sponsor all New Zealand Jockeys.

The sponsorship supports all licensed jockeys and apprentices providing them with race day breeches and provides significant financial support to the New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing General Trust Fund, which in turn supports jockeys’ welfare at all times.

"Through this sponsorship deal, the welfare of jockeys and apprentices will be advanced thorough a significant financial enhancement over the next five years to the New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing General Trust Fund which provides funding to injured jockey’s and stablehands" New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing Chief executive, Greg Purcell, said.

"It’s fabulous to have someone of Mr Malih Al Basti’s status and international reputation commencing an association and involvement in New Zealand thoroughbred racing."

Speaking from Dubai, the owner and founder of Al Basti Equiworld, Mr Malih Al Basti said: "As an owner and breeder of thoroughbred horses, I am delighted to have the opportunity to support the New Zealand Jockey’s Association in this way.

"The welfare of jockeys in any country is paramount and I admire their passion for the sport.

"We look forward to developing a positive relationship with the New Zealand Jockey’s Association, and thank them for their co-operation thus far.’

Al Basti Equiworld is the leading distributor of Horse Feeds and Supplements in Dubai sourcing quality products from around the world.

Michael O’Hagan, an advisor to Al Basti Equiworld, initiated this partnership with the NZJA. He will be in New Zealand from Thursday 16 March through to the weekend of the New Zealand Oaks before departing on Sunday 19 March.