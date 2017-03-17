Here's how you know you are good to go

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 13:29

As part of our airport upgrade, we have introduced new technology into our exit barrier arms to make things quicker - and easier.

If you’ve stayed less than 10 minutes - or if you’ve paid for your parking at our pay stations - the exit barrier arms will recognise your licence plate, and lift automatically.

If the arm’s up - you’re good to go! Or, if you still have an outstanding parking fee, you can pay with your credit card at the barrier arm.

This feature will be available to you for online parking in the near future.

Further information is available here.