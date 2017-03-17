Jasmax appoints Senior Interior Designer in Auckland

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 15:35

Tessa Pawson has been appointed Senior Interior Designer leading Interior Design for Jasmax’s Residential team.

Tessa has a 13 year background as an Interior Designer in Australia and New Zealand, more recently leading a team in Auckland delivering award winning projects. She is a specialist in high end, multi-unit residential and apartment work for some of New Zealand’s foremost developers. Her background also includes top quality commercial, hospitality and retirement developments.

Ms Pawson says that the challenge and pleasure for her is in tailoring the design specifically and creatively for the client and the target demographic.

"Key elements for me in any project are simplicity, texture and tone." she says. "Tastes differ greatly and a client’s brief is of utmost importance. My job therefore is to interpret these individual characteristics to deliver projects that exceed expectations."

She has noted that there is a rapidly growing market in Auckland and other New Zealand centres for a fast-retiring baby boomer market - a market segment which has previously received little focus.

"The target market is a key influence in how a designer plans the interior space," she says. "Empty nesters, for example, are moving from large houses in the suburbs often into superb locations in the inner city. They still want bigger spaces with superior features and a much higher level of finish is expected. We are seeing more developers creating amenity spaces which encourage interaction, such as lounges and leisure areas where owners of these apartments can socialise or entertain."

Ms Pawson has a Bachelor of Design (Interior) from UNITEC, and her award winning projects include Caro’s (Grey Lynn) and TRG Imaging. (Milford).