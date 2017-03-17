New faces appointed within Hill Laboratories' agriculture team

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 15:49

Agriculture clients of New Zealand's leading analytical testing laboratory, Hill Laboratories, now have access to additional expertise following two recent company appointments.

Holly Bredin-Grey and Alice Sixsmith have joined Hill Laboratories’ as Client Services Managers (CSMs) in the company’s agriculture section, bringing the CSM team-total to five strong.

Holly and Alice both bring to the role a University of Waikato degree in Earth Sciences, with Holly having recently completed a Master’s in the subject. Both women have previously held positions as lab technicians within Hill Laboratories.

The new CSMs join market sector manager Fiona Calvert; CSM team leader Hugh Richards; and existing CSM Andrew Whitmore. Together, the growing team has more than four decades of laboratory experience behind them.

According to Fiona, the ag CSM team is ultimately responsible for liaising between agriculture clients and the Hill Laboratories lab to ensure customers receive the support and service their business requires.

"Our CSMs work directly with agriculture customers to offer education and clarification regarding what testing might be most useful to meet their needs. Their role also includes regular travel to locations from Paihia to Invercargill to meet with larger clients."

Fiona says a wide-reaching array of clients utilise the CSM team. "Fertiliser companies, rural merchant field staff, agriculture and horticulture consultants, vets, and viticulturists are just some of those using our services."

"Our CSM team members bring energetic customer service to clients in the agriculture section. Their scientific background also enables them to offer a strong collective technical expertise."

Hill Laboratories has more than 20 CSM roles across the company’s different sectors, dedicated solely to working directly with customers. Each team is supported by technical and operational teams.

Hill Laboratories is a 100 per cent privately owned New Zealand analytical testing laboratory and has three major testing areas: Agriculture, Environmental and Food.

With its head office in Hamilton, Hill Laboratories currently has five sites in the North Island, and two in the South Island. The company will soon consolidate its four Hamilton sites into one city location: what was formerly a New Zealand Post building on Duke Street in Frankton.