Charities Services wins technology award

Friday, 17 March, 2017 - 16:15

Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Alfred Ngaro has congratulated Charities Services on its win at last night’s inaugural New Zealand Charities Technology Awards dinner.

The Minister attended the celebrations, which was hosted by TechSoup New Zealand, and congratulated the team in person.

"I’m thrilled to see that the hard work and ingenuity that Charities Services has put in has been recognised," says Mr Ngaro.

Charities Services was awarded the ‘Using Technology to Connect to the Community- Best Government Agency’ award for its continued support of charities working to comply with the new legislative requirements for financial reporting.

"The new financial reporting standards are really important as they help the public have trust in how charities get their money and in how they spend it.

"There was a fair amount of uncertainty when the new financial requirements were introduced so it was critically important that the sector was supported.

"Charities Services, with support from XRB, stepped up and have provided some really clever resources that recognised the diverse needs of those in the sector. From webinars to a blog Charities Services has used technology to help charities meet their obligations.

"It was a fantastic event and I’m really thankful to TechSoup New Zealand and the sponsors for giving the sector an opportunity to celebrate their achievements.

"Congratulations and praise are well deserved for all the nominees and winners at last night’s awards but I’m incredibly proud of the Charities Services team and am so pleased to see their hard work recognised by their peers in the sector."