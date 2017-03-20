Former Foodstuffs HQ and warehouse for sale in Upper Hutt

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 08:16

The former lower North Island head office and distribution warehousing premises tenanted by supermarket giant Foodstuffs has been placed on the market for sale.

The enormous warehousing operations in 57 Kiln Street in the Upper Hutt industrial suburb of Silverstream is one of Wellington’s biggest warehousing locations - encompassing 23,481 square metres of covered space, featuring: 12,228 square metres of high stud warehousing, 5,420 square metres of low stud warehousing, and 4,698 square metres of first floor office amenities.

Foodstuffs operates the New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square brands throughout New Zealand. The Silverstream land and buildings are being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Wellington. Tenders close on April 12. Bayleys Wellington salesperson Fraser Press said the premises was being sold with a yet-to-be negotiated lease back to Foodstuffs.

"The warehouse was built by Foodstuffs in the late 1970s/early 1980s and has been variously added to, extended and refurbished over the intervening period - with the latest additional space to be completed in 2012," Mr Press said.

"The sheer size and scale of the site and the building infrastructure lends itself to a corporate in the logistics, freight-forwarding, or fast moving consumer goods sectors.

"The property has been immaculately maintained throughout its lifespan as one would expect bearing in mind the various rigorous hygiene and foods safety regulations governing contents stored there.

"As would be expected from a warehousing facility servicing the ultimate in fast moving consumer goods, there is full vehicle circulation around the building’s perimeter to allow for minimal maneuvering and maximum efficiency."

Mr Press said the Silverstream site was well located to support the urban population and commercial growth pushing northward up the Hutt valleys, and in parallel along the Kapiti Coast.

"Ease of access to Silverstream’s logistics operations such as the former Foodstuff’s site will improve even further when the Hayward’s Interchange on State Highway 58 connects up with Transmission Gully in 2020 ," he said.

The property is essentially two complexes on one landholding - encompassing the distribution warehouse, and an office building capable of housing some 350 staff. The distribution warehouse comprises three high stud loading bays and the property has car parking for 167 vehicles.

The structure is built of concrete foundations and flooring with steel portal framing and central support columns, timber secondary framing, and a ‘double skinned’ roof lined with coloursteel. Mr Press said Foodstuffs had originally chosen the Silverstream location because of the location’s easy north and south access to and from State Highway Two.