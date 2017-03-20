Casey Blatch named 2017 Young Financial Manager of the Year

|
Casey Blatch, Group Financial Controller for Synlait Milk (NZX: SML; ASX: SM1), was named the Young Financial Manager of the Year at the 2017 CFO Awards in Auckland on Wednesday 15 March.
"On behalf of Synlait, I want to congratulate Casey on this achievement. We’re very proud he has been recognised by his senior peers as a leading young financial manager in the business community," says John Penno, Synlait’s Managing Director and CEO.
Since joining Synlait in 2014, Mr Blatch has been involved in a number of initiatives to support the company’s growth. These include the development of a unique financing facility (secured by working capital), improving the efficiency of financial processes and overseeing a new foreign exchange hedging policy.
"Casey also played a key role in the process to dual list Synlait on the NZX and ASX. This was at the same time as a rights issue in October 2016, which was fully subscribed and raised $97.6 million of new equity," adds Mr Penno.
"I’ve had some great opportunities present themselves in my career and I know that having strong mentors and an incredible team by my side have allowed me to tackle them head on," said Mr Blatch.
"For that I’m very grateful and I want to thank everyone who has helped me develop and grow so far."
Synlait was also a finalist for the Financial Innovation Project of the Year award. The annual CFO Awards celebrate excellence in financial leadership in New Zealand.
