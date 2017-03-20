Connect IT Solutions adds RedShield to its portfolio

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 11:01

RedShield is pleased to announce that it has signed a reseller agreement with Connect I.T. Solutions, the network and security solutions experts, to supply the RedShield Service to their current and prospective North American enterprise customers.

The agreement builds on RedShield’s regional growth strategy of partnering with highly skilled integrators that deliver a range of security related solutions to their customers.

"RedShield’s track record on delivering true business outcomes for customers is what attracted us to their service," says Dave Reoch, Chief Technology Officer, Connect I.T. Solutions.

"Being able to mitigate all findings in web application Pen Testing reports is something that we hadn’t seen before, but is absolutely necessary for our customers to extend the life of their application and to hit service and audit dates."

The focus of the RedShield service is to rapidly and pragmatically shield detected application flaws without requiring any direct software remediation. RedShield addresses technical flaws, where well managed WAF devices can be highly effective, and also addresses business logic flaws where application state must be maintained and corrected.

RedShield’s customer base primarily use the service to extend the life of applications that have failed security audits where direct software remediation is impractical, however RedShield has seen a recent uptick in two other generic use cases. Firstly, short term shielding of applications that need to hit in-service or audit dates where the software dev teams are constrained and secondly to delivery outsourced mature risk management to meet insurance company and regulatory requirements.

"Most of our target customers already get Pen Testing done on their key public facing apps, but then often struggle to address the findings rapidly, especially with older code and third party components where they don’t have control over Software Development. With RedShield they have another option" says Andy Prow, CEO RedShield Security.

According to Prow, Connect I.T. Solutions was selected due to its experience and breadth in security solutions and customer references.

"Connect I.T. Solutions has a stellar group of loyal customers that look to them for advice and solutions. Being able to discuss RedShield to address outstanding Pen Test issues is a logical addition. We are excited to see what we can do together."

Connect I.T. Solutions will resell RedShield’s complete service line, focus especially on the Web Application shielding service