Virgin Australia announces flights from Melbourne to Hong Kong

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 10:48

Virgin Australia today announced it will commence services between Melbourne and Hong Kong, expanding its international footprint into Greater China for the first time.

From 5 July 2017, Virgin Australia will operate five return services per week between the two cities, using dual aisle Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Virgin Australia’s proposed alliance with HNA Aviation and Hong Kong Airlines will enable customers to connect through Hong Kong to 13 destinations in mainland China. It will also allow guests from Hainan Airlines, Hong Kong Airlines, Capital Airlines and Tianjin Airlines to connect onto Virgin Australia’s expansive domestic and trans-Tasman network.

Today’s announcement follows the ACCC’s interim approval of Virgin Australia’s proposed alliance with HNA Aviation, Hong Kong Airlines and HK Express. The Virgin Australia flights are on sale subject to obtaining final regulatory approval from the ACCC.

Virgin Australia’s Airbus A330-200 fleet features the airline’s award-winning Business Class suites, ‘The Business’, which was recently recognised as the world’s best Business Class by Airline Ratings1, as well as 255 economy seats in a 2-4-2 configuration.

Virgin Australia Group CEO John Borghetti said: "Virgin Australia’s entry into Hong Kong and Greater China is a key pillar of our international strategy, allowing us to tap into Australia’s fastest growing and most valuable inbound travel market2.

"Awarded the world’s most liveable city for the past six years3, Melbourne is an international city in its own right and hosts some of Australia’s biggest and most spectacular events. We look forward to showcasing this great city to inbound visitors from Hong Kong and beyond.

"The Virgin Australia livery flying to Hong Kong for the first time is an exciting development and with it brings the style and sophistication that is synonymous with our brand.

"Travellers to and from Hong Kong will be able to fly in the world’s best business class and dine on a restaurant-in-the-sky experience designed by resident chef Luke Mangan. Coupled with service delivered by the world’s best cabin crew4, we know guests travelling on this route from July will appreciate the effortless luxury that comes with Virgin Australia," Mr Borghetti said.

1 Virgin Australia was awarded Best Business Class 2016 by AirlineRatings.com for ‘The Business’.

2 According to Tourism Australia’s Greater China Country Profile

3 According to the Economist Intelligence Unit 2016

4 Virgin Australia, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin America were awarded Best Cabin Crew 2016 by AirlineRatings.com

Velocity Frequent Flyer members will be able to earn Velocity Points and Status Credits on these flights, while details of reciprocal frequent flyer benefits and lounge access will be announced at a later date together with codeshare arrangements.

Flights are on sale from Wednesday 22 March at www.virginaustralia.com