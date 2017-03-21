CEO of AIA New Zealand leaving

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 11:43

Damien Mu, CEO AIA Australia and New Zealand, announces the departure of Natalie Cameron, CEO New Zealand and immediate appointment of Graeme Edwards as Acting CEO.

As Natalie Cameron nears the end of her 2 year contract as CEO of AIA New Zealand, and as part of changes in the reporting structure between AIA Australia and AIA New Zealand, Natalie has decided to accept an option to relocate back to Australia and will be leaving AIA. During her time with AIA New Zealand, the company has recorded the highest new business market share growth and has delivered strong results.

Immediately replacing Natalie as Acting CEO will be Graeme Edwards. Graeme has been with AIA for over 3 years and in that short time has played an instrumental role in delivering significant growth for the New Zealand business, has built strong relationships across the market and has a breadth of knowledge and experience that will undoubtedly set us up for success in the future.

Damien Mu, CEO Australia and New Zealand stated "Natalie has been a fantastic contributor to AIA and we wish her all the best for the future. I’m pleased to see the strong succession we have in place within the organisation and I look forward to our teams continuing to deliver the right products and solutions to our partners that meet the needs of our customers when they need it most."