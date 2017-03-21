Home security device to reduce crime in NZ

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 12:47

Ring, the leader in outdoor and home security, has recently launched their sleek, innovative Ring Video Doorbell in New Zealand.

After recent police statistics showing that burglaries in NZ are reported once every 7 minutes and that Prime Minister Bill English boosting police numbers by 1100 across the next 4 years, home security is still in public interest, especially approaching Easter Holidays and seasonal breaks.

The Ring Video Doorbell is outfitted with a HD camera with night vision and smart motion detection technology allowing you to see and speak with visitors at your door. Using WiFi connection and the Ring mobile app means you can safely and securely monitor your home via the doorbell, from anywhere in the world, meaning its perfect for frequent fliers, or for families leaving their home for a summer escape.

The Ring Video Doorbell has had an array of success after being featured on an episode of Shark Tank in the US with inventor Jamie Siminoff, and receiving investment from Virgin group founder Richard Branson.

