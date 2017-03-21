Chamber congratulates Eight Wire

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 13:29

Wellington start-up IT Eight Wire is to be congratulated for securing a major contract to build a data exchange platform for the government, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

"This is very small business doing some very big things.

"They have previously described themselves as ‘three guys and three laptops’, but they are clearly outperforming that image with this latest contract that will help allow agencies and NGOs to exchange sensitive information to better target investment in small groups.

"Last year they launched in the United States where they are taking on the likes of Oracle with their unique data transfer offering, and now they are scoring big contracts like this at home.

"This is another success for Wellington’s IT sector and another for the Wellington Regional Development Agency, which helped them get up and running in 2013."