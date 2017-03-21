Study puts spotlight on Australian accountants' achilles heel

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 13:38

Groundbreaking research being released today reveals that a fast-changing technology environment means all accountants will have to make hard choices in the near future. This is the first time that Australian accountants have been surveyed about their software usage and indicates some big issues for the profession.

The research surveyed 5,754 accountants across Australia with respondents ranging from sole traders to Australia’s largest accounting firms, with 3,000+ employees.

The survey was carried out by Victoria University of Wellington Master of Professional Accounting student Sam Spencer supervising a team of three researchers and well known industry analyst and commentator Ben Kepes. The survey is believed to be the largest and most extensive research to date into the practice management technology choices of Australian accountants.

Between September and December 2016 the survey team called around 50 percent of the Australian market of which 3,683 (64%) answered the survey. To obtain the sample list, the team compiled a list of Australian accountants based on telephone listings, the CPA registry and other public list sources - a consistent survey methodology was developed and applied to all participants.

"This is high-integrity, neutral and current data providing the first transparent and accurate view we have had of the practice management landscape direct from Australian accountants themselves," say the authors. "Previous data and insights on this area has either come from practice management vendors or is shallow and outdated industry body and government information."

The findings show that practice management is a crowded space say the authors. "The practice-side software space is increasingly complex with many more players than ever before."

Reflecting this, market share is fragmented, with MYOB holding 37.5% of accountant’s business, Sage 26.3%, Xero 21.5%, Reckon 7% and other software solutions 6.4%. CCH iFirm accounts for 1.8% of the market.

Rise challengers, beware incumbents

The research, released today at The Accounting Business Expo in Sydney confirms that newer entrants to the field are aggressively stealing market share from traditional players. For example, there have been significant inflows of new accounting firm customers in the last five years for CCH iFirm (31.8%) and Xero Practice Manager (15.9%). At the same time, there have been outflows of accounting firm customers in the last five years for MYOB (12%) and Reckon (8.2%). "MYOB’s loss would appear to be Xero’s gain," say the authors.

The report also highlights the risks that practices face and the fact that accountants should be wary of promises around legacy platforms:

"While traditional players are encouraging their customers to stay on their legacy platforms, we believe that over time they will be forced to follow other providers and move aggressively to the cloud.

"Evidence from parallel industries, including the office productivity space and Intuit, the world’s largest accounting software business’ decision to discontinue investment in and support for their legacy desktop products, suggest MYOB, Sage and Reckon will follow suit."

"Cloud is inevitable"

Moving to the cloud is as inevitable for accountants as it is for their clients, say the authors of the study.

"This means that all practices, in the short to medium term, will have to navigate a move from on-premises practice management software to cloud-based solutions."

The advice to accountants from the report’s authors is to thoroughly consider their options and pre-empt a forced move by considering a system change sooner rather than later.

"Accountants using desktop/on-premise software should be asking hard questions of their vendor while those already in the cloud need to continually assess the environment-there are new players entering the market all the time."

The research was sponsored by Common Ledger who provide Data Plumbing software to the Australian accounting industry. CEO Carlos Chambers says reliable, neutral information is hard to come by and the study’s findings are invaluable for the industry.

"This is a must read for all Australian accountants - the clear message is that there are big trends and changes afoot and they need to start doing research, while arming themselves with healthy doses of scepticism when assessing the information that is out there."

"It’s clear the environment is changing rapidly-doing nothing is not an option for accountants who want to survive and thrive into the future."