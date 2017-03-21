Network NZ Business Awards announced

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 15:17

Network NZ announce their first annual New Zealand Business Awards, with nominations open from 30th June 10am to 28th July 8pm, Judging from the 29th July to 25th August, People’s Choice Voting from 31st July 10am to 18th August and the Winners announced on September 2017.

There are eleven award categories which include:

Network NZ Business of the Year People’s Choice Award (50/50 split public voting and judges’ input)

Excellence in Business Product and Service Industries

Excellence in Consumer Product and Service Industries

Excellence in Hospitality and Tourism Industries

Excellence in NFP or Charity

Outstanding Start Up Business

Outstanding Sole Operator

Outstanding Customer Service Outstanding Blogger

International Achievement Award

The 10 finalists in each of the Award categories will be eligible to win the overall 2017 Network NZ Business of the Year award. Business owners who have operated their business between one to ten years can enter, with self-nomination being the only accepted entry method. The Network NZ Business Awards are only open to New Zealand citizens and permanent residents. Entry is free and up to two categories may be entered. Judges are comprised of a mixture of successful New Zealand business owners.