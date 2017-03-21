Chamber wishes Lacoua well

|
CQ Hotels CEO Olivier Lacoua is the epitome of a Wellington businessman facing tough economic times or almost impossible odds, says Wellington Chamber Chief Executive John Milford.
"His latest venture, a six-day, 250-kilometre race across the Sahara Desert in Africa is a perfect example of his determination. Though it’s the equivalent of six marathons, he’s counting it as just one towards his goal of 100 before 2020 to raise money for the Red Cross.
"He just never gives up. Nothing is too hard for him. It shows in everything he does - in his business and in the work he does as a board member of the Chamber.
"I call running in temperatures ranging from -3 degrees celsius to +50 while carrying all your own food and water, a form of madness, but that’s him.
"The Chamber wishes him well as he ticks over his 77th marathon."
