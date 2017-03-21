April arrival for Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 15:31

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the most hotly anticipated new car to arrive in 2017, will make its debut in New Zealand in April, delivering stunning Italian styling inside and out, supercar performance from a Ferrari inspired bi-turbo V6 engine and its classic rear wheel drive chassis delivers an involving, exciting and passionate driving experience that could only come from Italy.

Sales have started now in New Zealand, with a price of $134,990 plus on road costs, with deliveries beginning in April.

"The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio marks a whole new start for Alfa Romeo, a renaissance for a 106 year old company that has inspired generations of drivers," says David Smitherman, the Chief Executive Officer of Alfa Romeo in New Zealand, "and what a new start the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is!"

"The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio boasts styling that could have only come from Italy, its sensuous curves, its rich and unique design esthetic; it has an engine inspired by Ferrari, the very byword for the ultimate in performance and, of course it delivers with the rush to 100 kmh demolished in 3.9 seconds; and it has a chassis that delivers the driving experience beloved of all passionate drivers, whether on a mountain road, a race track or country byway and, to cap it all, this is delivered for a remarkable price," says David Smitherman.

"Cleary, with this specification, this styling and this price, anyone wanting the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio experience needs to visit their local Alfa Romeo dealer very much sooner rather than later!"

The Quadrifoglio is the performance flagship of the Giulia range which will arrive in New Zealand with the Quadrifoglio in April. To achieve its outstanding blend of performance, handling and roadholding, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio introduces a range of new technology to its class.

It is powered by a Ferrari-inspired 375 kW 2.9-litre V6 BiTurbo engine that can accelerate to 100 kmh in just 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 307 kmh.

The Quadrifoglio amplifies the already sensuous and intense design of the Giulia with performance-enhancing elements to reach a new peak of style, sophistication and excellence that has Italy stamped all over it. The front fascia features an aggressive aero treatment including brake cooling ducts, bumper slits as well as a carbon fibre Active Aero Splitter. The bonnet also features heat extractors.

From the side the Quadrifoglio cloverleaf badge is immediately noticeable as well as the deep character-line that originates from the air extractor behind the front wheel arch. Carbon fibre side skirts are integrated into the body surface.

The rear of the vehicle is highlighted by a carbon fibre spoiler and a wider, more aggressive rear bumper with a diffuser that wraps around the quad tipped Monza dual mode exhaust system.

The Quadrifoglio rides on lightweight 19-inch forged alloys wrapped in specially developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres. It features a powerful Brembo brake system with 6-piston calipers at the front and 4-piston calipers at the rear. An ultra-high-performance Brembo carbon-ceramic brake system is optional.

Like the exterior, the interior of the Giulia Quadrifoglio is adorned with performance focused materials and design elements such as a red starter button, contrast stitching, leather and Alcantara finishes and carbon fibre trim. The standard sport design leather and Alcantara front seats feature eight-way electric adjustment with power bolsters while the deeply sculpted leather and Alcantara rear seats are designed to accommodate two occupants.

The New Zealand Giulia Quadrifoglio is equipped with a new eight-speed automatic gearbox. The transmission, which provides smooth shifts and initial engagement, yet fast, well-timed changes, is linked to the Alfa DNA Pro driver control system.

The transmission is specifically tuned to deliver a comfortable and efficiency-oriented drive when the car is in Natural and Advanced Efficiency mode while still providing exhilarating responsiveness and driver control when in Dynamic and Race modes. Manual shifting can be achieved via the selector or column mounted aluminium shift paddles.

The Quadrifoglio’s small diameter steering wheel with integrated red starter button is trimmed in leather with stitching in either red or black depending on choice of interior upholstery. A steering wheel trimmed with carbon fibre inserts and Alcantara fabric is also available.

Attention to detail continues beneath the skin with the new rear-drive architecture, which positions all major mechanical components between the front and rear axles to ensure minimal overhangs and a perfect 50/50 weight distribution.

Additional lightweight measures with the Quadrifoglio include a carbon fibre roof and bonnet, resulting in overall weight savings of 34.3 kg. The extensive use of lightweight materials contributes to a best-in-class weight-to-power ratio.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio’s Chassis Domain Control and Active Suspension dynamically adapts the car’s setup in real time based on acceleration and rotation data detected by sensors. It prevents and manages the critical situations, informing in advance the specific ECUs involved in the chassis, powertrain, suspension, braking, steering, driving assistance systems and LSD to prioritise performance or comfort depending on the DNA mode selected.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio also has an advanced torque vectoring system with a computer controlled double clutch to allow the rear differential to control torque delivery to each wheel.

The Integrated Brake System - an innovative electromechanical system which combines stability control and a traditional servo brake for instantaneous brake response and thus excellent stopping distances in addition to the all-important weight optimisation - is a first for the new Alfa Romeo Giulia.

The IBS makes record-breaking stopping distances possible: 100 kmh to a standstill in just 32 metres for the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Thanks to this merciless attention to detail and peerless pursuit for optimal performance, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is the current production sedan lap record holder at the fearsome Nurburgring circuit with a remarkable time of 7 minutes and 32 seconds.

Eight new models by 2020

The Giulia sports sedan is the first of eight all-new Alfa Romeos due by the end of 2020.

This unprecedented new model rollout includes the recently revealed Stelvio SUV (launching in New Zealand early-2018) as well as two other SUVs, a large luxury sedan, a new premium hatchback and two specialty sports models.

"Alfa Romeo’s renaissance begins now with the new Giulia, and is the start of the journey that will see a fresh family of exciting, stylish, sophisticated, cars delivered by 2020," said FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne.