Rewards on every room as Air NZ and Expedia team up

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 08:06

Air New Zealand is expanding its digital travel retail experience with a new Expedia partnership, giving customers streamlined access to Expedia’s unrivalled selection of hotels at discounted rates when they book their flight and room together on the airline’s website.

From today, customers booking a flight on the airline’s website can access additional hotel discounts, with all properties backed by Expedia’s Price Match. Airpoints members will also earn Airpoints Dollars on their stay, with a launch offer of triple Airpoints Dollars until 21 April 2017.

Air New Zealand Chief Digital Officer Avi Golan says the partnership brings together two digitally-forward companies with bold ambitions to make dreaming, planning and booking travel effortless, from ground to air.

"From our highly popular mobile app to our artificial intelligence chat bot Oscar, we’re continually looking at how new technology can radically simplify travel planning, giving our customers enhanced choice, convenience and a more personalised experience.

"With Expedia on board, customers can confidently choose from hundreds of thousands of options, knowing they’re getting the best value on hotels in New Zealand and offshore."

Expedia New Zealand Managing Director Michael Pearson says Air New Zealand’s customers will benefit from Expedia’s sophisticated search platform that makes it easy to find the best option for every trip.

"The partnership opens up a world of choice, value and rewards for customers, simplifying the booking process for flights and accommodation, whether for business or leisure."

Expedia Global Partner Solutions Vice President and General Manager Daniel Hest says the collaboration is an excellent example of how the online travel company is investing in strategic partnerships to drive better value for travellers and partners.

"We’ve extended the same cutting-edge technology that powers our consumer site to our partners, powering a booking solution that gives travellers a better way to discover and book travel."

The airline’s new accommodation offering is now available through airnewzealand.co.nz, airnewzealand.com.au and grabaseat.co.nz and will be rolled out across more of its international sites later this year.

Customers who don’t reserve a hotel while booking their flight, or who book flights through the airline’s contact centre or mobile app, can access their accommodation options through the My Bookings page on Air New Zealand’s website.

To celebrate the new partnership, Air New Zealand and Expedia are offering travellers the chance to win their dream getaway. For entry details and terms visit airnewzealand.co.nz/expedia-competition or airnewzealand.com.au/competition