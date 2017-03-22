Construction firms have high proportion of hard-to-fill vacancies

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 10:30

Almost 80 percent of businesses in the construction industry reported vacancies in 2016, with 58 percent of these reporting that they had hard-to-fill vacancies, Stats NZ said today. This means that of the approximately 4,600 construction businesses represented, around 3,600 had vacancies.

Almost 40,000 businesses were represented in the Business Operations Survey, and 76 percent reported staff vacancies, the same as in 2014. Vacancies include both new positions, and jobs that have become vacant from a staff member leaving.

"The highest proportion of businesses with vacancies was in the accommodation and food services industry, at 85 percent," business performance senior manager Daria Kwon said. "This was closely followed by electricity, gas, water and waste services, arts and recreation services, and health care and social assistance firms on 84 percent."

Of the firms with vacancies in 2016, 47 percent said they had hard-to-fill vacancies, up from 41 percent in 2014.

In 2016, businesses surveyed reported that trade-related skills, management or supervisory skills, and professional or technical skills were difficult to find in job applicants. Team-working, oral communication, and numeracy skills were the least difficult to find in applicants.