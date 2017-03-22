Changes to postal rates

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 11:08

The cost of sending a medium sized letter within New Zealand by FastPost will increase 50 cents from $1.80 to $2.30, from 1 July 2017. New Zealand Post is making this change, along with increases for other products following its annual price review.

The amount of letter volumes continues to decline significantly, at a rate of approximately 60 million items a year. Despite significant and ongoing cost reductions, this has had an impact on revenue and some price increases are necessary.

Prices will increase for all FastPost letter sizes, along with increases for some courier, international and business products, international air parcels and bulk mail. A full list is available on the New Zealand Post website at www.nzpost.co.nz/july2017.

Standard Post prices will remain unchanged in 2017. New Zealand Post will continue to seek ways to improve efficiency and make cost savings to keep the price of sending mail as low as possible in the future.