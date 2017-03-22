Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 14:45

"Cultural tourism, apiary development, drivers licensing and whÄnau enterprise are some of the initiatives supported through the regional investment focus of Te Puni KÅkiri Ikaroa-RÄwhiti office", says Regional Manager Mere Pohatu, "and while rural production and the commercial services sectors are our district’s biggest wealth creators, we know there is tremendous potential in the cultural tourism industry here in Te TairÄwhiti."

A TairÄwhiti Cultural Tourism discussion has been called by Te Puni KÅkiri and will be held at Te Puni KÅkiri offices on Wednesday 22 March, starting at 10:30 am and concluding with lunch at 12:00 pm.

Attendees include members from Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Porou; Te RÅ«nanga o TÅ«ranganui a Kiwa; NgÄti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa, MÄori tourism operators and Activate TairÄwhiti, the local economic development agency.

As a precursor to lunch, Andrew Te Whaiti, former CE of Te Puia, Rotorua and cultural tourism expert will present and discuss indigenous tourism models and outline potential opportunities for attendees. A MÄori Tourism Panel made up of ex-MÄori Affairs staff will sit over the morning’s discussions.

Findings from the TairÄwhiti MÄori Economic Development Report released earlier this year suggest that tourism packages such as pÅwhiri, hunting, fishing charters, hÄngi, kapahaka, guided historical tours, eco-tourism and arts and crafts were activities that could be established quite easily.

However, the report also highlighted that "promotion of MÄori tourism products, to draw the right consumer, needs a more sophisticated approach."

"So the purpose of this lunch is to arrive at a single view of what cultural tourism is in Te TairÄwhiti, and how each of the member organisations around the table contribute to that view," says Mrs Pohatu.

"The lunch is also an opportunity for us to announce our imminent re-location to another building. We are sad to be leaving our current location. The MÄori Affairs Department within government has been on this site for many decades. However our requirements have exceeded the building’s capacity", says Ms Pohatu.