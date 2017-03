Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 14:45

"Cultural tourism, apiary development, drivers licensing and whānau enterprise are some of the initiatives supported through the regional investment focus of Te Puni Kōkiri Ikaroa-Rāwhiti office", says Regional Manager Mere Pohatu, "and while rural production and the commercial services sectors are our district’s biggest wealth creators, we know there is tremendous potential in the cultural tourism industry here in Te Tairāwhiti."

A Tairāwhiti Cultural Tourism discussion has been called by Te Puni Kōkiri and will be held at Te Puni Kōkiri offices on Wednesday 22 March, starting at 10:30 am and concluding with lunch at 12:00 pm.

Attendees include members from Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Porou; Te Rūnanga o Tūranganui a Kiwa; Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa, Māori tourism operators and Activate Tairāwhiti, the local economic development agency.

As a precursor to lunch, Andrew Te Whaiti, former CE of Te Puia, Rotorua and cultural tourism expert will present and discuss indigenous tourism models and outline potential opportunities for attendees. A Māori Tourism Panel made up of ex-Māori Affairs staff will sit over the morning’s discussions.

Findings from the Tairāwhiti Māori Economic Development Report released earlier this year suggest that tourism packages such as pōwhiri, hunting, fishing charters, hāngi, kapahaka, guided historical tours, eco-tourism and arts and crafts were activities that could be established quite easily.

However, the report also highlighted that "promotion of Māori tourism products, to draw the right consumer, needs a more sophisticated approach."

"So the purpose of this lunch is to arrive at a single view of what cultural tourism is in Te Tairāwhiti, and how each of the member organisations around the table contribute to that view," says Mrs Pohatu.

"The lunch is also an opportunity for us to announce our imminent re-location to another building. We are sad to be leaving our current location. The Māori Affairs Department within government has been on this site for many decades. However our requirements have exceeded the building’s capacity", says Ms Pohatu.