"Cultural tourism, apiary development, drivers licensing and whÄnau enterprise are some of the initiatives supported through the regional investment focus of Te Puni KÅkiri Ikaroa-RÄwhiti office", says Regional Manager Mere Pohatu, "and while rural production and the commercial services sectors are our district’s biggest wealth creators, we know there is tremendous potential in the cultural tourism industry here in Te TairÄwhiti."
A TairÄwhiti Cultural Tourism discussion has been called by Te Puni KÅkiri and will be held at Te Puni KÅkiri offices on Wednesday 22 March, starting at 10:30 am and concluding with lunch at 12:00 pm.
Attendees include members from Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Porou; Te RÅ«nanga o TÅ«ranganui a Kiwa; NgÄti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa, MÄori tourism operators and Activate TairÄwhiti, the local economic development agency.
As a precursor to lunch, Andrew Te Whaiti, former CE of Te Puia, Rotorua and cultural tourism expert will present and discuss indigenous tourism models and outline potential opportunities for attendees. A MÄori Tourism Panel made up of ex-MÄori Affairs staff will sit over the morning’s discussions.
Findings from the TairÄwhiti MÄori Economic Development Report released earlier this year suggest that tourism packages such as pÅwhiri, hunting, fishing charters, hÄngi, kapahaka, guided historical tours, eco-tourism and arts and crafts were activities that could be established quite easily.
However, the report also highlighted that "promotion of MÄori tourism products, to draw the right consumer, needs a more sophisticated approach."
"So the purpose of this lunch is to arrive at a single view of what cultural tourism is in Te TairÄwhiti, and how each of the member organisations around the table contribute to that view," says Mrs Pohatu.
"The lunch is also an opportunity for us to announce our imminent re-location to another building. We are sad to be leaving our current location. The MÄori Affairs Department within government has been on this site for many decades. However our requirements have exceeded the building’s capacity", says Ms Pohatu.
