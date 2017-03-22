New independent directors for Council CCOs

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 15:03

New independent directors have been appointed to the boards of Hutt City Council-Controlled-Organisations (CCOs) Seaview Marina Limited and Urban Plus Limited.

Mr Peter Steel has been appointed independent director on the board of Seaview Marina Limited for three years until 31 March 2020. Mr Steel joins existing independent director Mr Brian Walshe and Council director Councillor Chris Milne.

Mr Hugh McKenzie has been appointed director on the board of Urban Plus Limited for three years until 31 March 2020. Mr McKenzie joins existing independent director Mr Brian Walshe and Council director Deputy Mayor David Bassett.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace has congratulated the appointees.

"Both Peter and Hugh have extensive experience in their respective areas of expertise as well as outstanding skills in governance, management and relationship-building which are vital in these important roles.

"I’d like to thank outgoing independent director Arthur Stewart who was served excellently on both the Seaview Marina and Urban Plus board. He has made a valuable contribution to both these organisations and his commitment has been appreciated by me and the wider Council. I’d also like to thank retired Council director Angus Finlayson for his significant and valuable contribution to the Urban Plus board."

Peter Steel is a professional engineer with experience in governance of public and private organisations. He has career expertise in marina, port and coastal development along with land-based and infrastructure asset development and maintenance.

Hugh McKenzie is managing director of his own consultancy company with a career spent in the commercial construction industry as a consultant quantity surveyor. He has extensive management, advisory and project experience.