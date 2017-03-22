Hurunui Water Project Chief Executive to retire

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 20:29

Alex Adams, Chief Executive of the high profile Hurunui Water Project (HWP) is stepping down from the role on 30 April, HWP Chairman of Directors Lindsay Lloyd announced today.

Adams, who started work for HWP as CEO in March 2014, is retiring.

Lloyd praised Adams for his tenacity in seeing HWP through a "long and difficult period." The scheme’s consenting process was held up over matters arising from appeals that, although not directly environment related, ended up taking an extended time in the Environment Court and were, finally, only resolved in HWP’s favour after going to the High Court.

"His wider contribution, for example to the Hurunui Waiau Zone Committee, was also particularly valued," Lloyd said.

"The Directors respect Alex’s decision to pull back from the high level of commitment demanded in the CEO role and get some quality time in his private life. It is my observation that he is not the sort of person that would give less than 100% to any role."

"I always said that the HWP project would be my last before retiring Adams said. "It’s just taken a bit longer than I originally imagined to get the irrigation proposal through to the stage that it has all of its consents, and to secure funding for the feasibility work that we currently have underway.

"There are, of course, challenges remaining for the scheme’s development, but the overall worth of the scheme for shareholders and the wider community will, in my view, win out."

Meanwhile, the HWP Board has appointed Chris Pile (BE (Civil), MIPENZ) as the new CEO to take over from Adams.

Pile, an experienced engineer and project manager, started with HWP on 1 February 2017 as Project Manager. He grew up on sheep and beef farms in East Otago and has wide experience with engineering development projects including water delivery.

Pile came to HWP from the United States, where he managed a large construction programme in Portland, Oregon. With 20 plus years engineering experience, he has spent most of his career working for MWH Global in New Zealand and the wider Asia Pacific region.