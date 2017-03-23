Almost 50% of sections in Queenstown development sold out

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 08:04

Almost 50 percent of large sections in Queenstown’s newest residential enclave have been sold, or are under contract - after just two weeks of being offered for sale to the public.

The sections are within the Woodlands at Quail Rise development which straddles a large block of land between Jim’s Way and Ferry Drive - overlooking the Shotover River near Frankton.

The 17-site subdivision is being created by Queenstown firm Southern Developments Ltd, whose company’s directors are former New Zealand ice hockey international Simon Glass and his long-time Otago school chum David Bulling.

Sections within the Quail Rise subdivision, including those already sold, range in size from 920 square metres to 5310 square metres, with the remaining plots priced for sale from $550,000 to $650,000.

The remaining nine sections are now being publicly marketed for sale by Mark Martin of Bayleys Queenstown. Deposits of five percent are being taken to secure any of the remaining landholdings.

"The Queenstown land availability shortfall has been well documented for the past two years, and while we expected sections within Quail Rise to sell quickly, we had no idea that almost 50 percent within two weeks of being released onto the market," Mr Martin said.

"The developer is planning to commence infrastructure works within the next two months, and we are confident of Quail Rise being fully sold out by the middle of the year.

"Each section is surrounded by the established gardens and native trees - giving The Woodlands a peaceful and parklike feel. Seldom does an opportunity like this become available in such a desirable location in Queenstown," Mr Martin said.