CEDA appoints Acting Chief Executive

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 08:05

Central Economic Development Agency, CEDA, has appointed Linda Stewart as Acting Chief Executive.

CEDA chairman Malcolm Bailey says Linda has a wealth of experience and worked with a number of key ManawatÅ« and Palmerston North businesses over the years including Primary ITO, Massey University through AgriOne and Palmerston North Personnel.

"Linda leads by example and has been working to establish a team of thinkers, enablers, connectors and doers, who are serious about delivering great outcomes for businesses in Palmerston North, ManawatÅ« and across the Horizons region as per our central government contracts."

Ms Stewart takes over the role while the recruitment of a Chief Executive continues.

Last year, Ms Stewart took on the role of Business Development Manager at CEDA, and her portfolio includes business development, events, business innovation and IT.

Originally from Glasgow Scotland, Ms Stewart has called Palmerston North home for over a decade.

"Our region has a diverse economy with a number of competitive advantages particularly in our research, innovation, and education capabilities. We have a high-quality productive agrifood sector, and our central location ensures we are the heart of logistics for the central and lower North Island."

"My husband and I choose to live in Palmerston North because it provides a city lifestyle and easy access to the great outdoors - I participate in triathlons, and I love horses. Over the years we’ve created a fantastic network of friends, this is our home!"

Linda has a BSc Hons Sports Science from Coventry University in the United Kingdom. Her previous roles include Portfolio Manager and National Business Manager at Primary ITO, manager and acting Chief Executive at AgriOne, a joint venture company owned 50:50 by Lincoln and Massey Universities.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says although it has been a challenge in setting up CEDA, economic development is a long game.

"CEDA’s work within business development, visitor activities and major events, is so important to our city and region."

Manawatu District Mayor Helen Worboys says in the short time that CEDA has been established it has already shown, through research and events, that it will be able bring the expected benefits to the region.

"I have confidence that Linda will continue the excellent work until a permanent Chief Executive is appointed."

The Acting Chief Executive role is temporary and CEDA’s Board looks forward to appointing a new Chief Executive in the coming months.

Since its establishment in September last year, CEDA has:

- Undertaken foundation research project to steer its future direction

- Created a team of personnel, previously split between economics and tourism, focused on new initiatives to unlock the potential of Palmerston North, ManawatÅ« and the wider region

- Managed the ManawatÅ« Business Awards, NZ Agrifood Investment Week, alongside other activities including planning for the annual Sort It Careers Expo in May

- Introduced new improved measurement of visitor and tourism activity

- Created an office in Feilding

- Managed the Palmerston North i-Site.